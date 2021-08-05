Is the COVID Vaccine Required in California Due to the Delta Variant Threat?

California is the first state to require all state and health-care workers, as well as those who work in “high-risk congregate settings,” to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to be tested for the virus at least once a week, according to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

“All local governments and corporations should do the same,” the governor said.

The state’s latest steps come as the Delta variety, which was first discovered in India, continues to pose a threat. At least 83 percent of recent COVID-19 cases in the country are caused by the Delta variant.

Following Newsom’s announcement, a number of private companies, as well as the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Long Beach, and San Diego County, announced similar steps for their employees, including mandatory vaccination in chosen offices and weekly testing.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine required for residents?

No.

“Neither the state nor the federal government mandates you to get vaccinated,” according to the California state government website. We hope that once Californians understand how safe and effective immunization is, they will choose it.”

Workers from the government and the health-care system

Since August 2, the new COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for state employees has been in effect. The governor’s office said on July 26 that the testing requirement would be phased in over the next few weeks.

Californians working in health-care environments must either be completely vaccinated or be tested on a regular basis. Workers who have not been vaccinated must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and must be tested at least once a week. According to the governor’s office, “this rule also applies to high-risk communal settings like adult and senior living homes, homeless shelters, and jails.”

Newsom’s office stated, “The new regulation for health care employees and congregate institutions will take effect on August 9, and health care facilities will have until August 23 to fully comply.”

The governor’s office and the California Department of Public Health have been approached for comment by this website.

Schools

The University of California declared in July that all students, teachers, and others will be required to be vaccinated before the start of the autumn term. Despite the fact that the immunizations have not been officially recognized by the federal government, it is the country's largest public university system, according to the Los Angeles Times.