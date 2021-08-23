Is the COVID Vaccine approved by the FDA? What Is the Difference Between Approval and Emergency Use Authorization?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to leave the Emergency Use Authorization stage.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA in December, followed by Moderna a week later and Johnson & Johnson in February. Because of the public health crisis, an EUA permits the vaccinations to be used despite their lack of approval, but the FDA awarded Pfizer full approval on Monday, allowing it to advertise its product to people aged 16 and up. In marketing, it will now be referred to as Comirnaty.

In a statement, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.” “The public may be confident that this vaccination meets the FDA’s stringent safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality requirements for a product to be approved.”

To acquire an EUA, the FDA must determine whether the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh the vaccine’s possible hazards. It can only be awarded following the completion of a final or interim analysis of a Phase 3 clinical efficacy trial, which is the largest trial in the development of a vaccine. The FDA considers the product’s safety and efficacy, as well as the vaccine’s manufacturing and control information, before deciding whether to grant an EUA.

Some have questioned the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations due to their rapid development. However, public health professionals, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, disputed that any shortcuts were taken in the manufacturing and approval processes.

Advances in technology, according to Fauci, are part of the reason vaccines were able to be developed so swiftly. Companies were also motivated by financial incentives to be among the first to produce a vaccine, and former President Donald Trump defended his administration’s vaccine funding.

The Trump government made deals with numerous businesses for billions of dollars worth of COVID-19 vaccination doses before vaccines were proven safe and effective. This meant that firms began producing the vaccine before receiving the EUA, avoiding production delays that could cause the vaccine to be delayed. This is a condensed version of the information.