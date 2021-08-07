Is the Controversial Alfredo Rivera Flight Attendant Interview True?

On social media, a video supposedly showing a flight attendant called Alfredo Rivera discussing tying a disruptive customer to their seat has received over a million views.

The Complaint

On social media, amusing footage of a guy identified as flight attendant Alfredo Rivera detailing a confrontation with a passenger is circulating. He is shown giving an interview about the incident to a local news channel.

It follows allegations that a guy was detained on a Frontier Airlines trip. A passenger is seen punching flight attendants before being restrained and taped to a chair in footage from the event, which also appears in the claimed interview video.

Many people on social media are spreading what they think is a real interview with Rivera.

The writer Gabe Hudson, for example, published the video on Twitter with the caption: “Flight attendant Alfredo Rivera tells wacky ass story of duct taping that crazed passenger on plane.”

“Just heard this is a comedian & not an actual flight attendant (still recommend),” Hudson added later.

The Details

Local 10 claimed on August 2 that film showed a man growing angry on a flight and then being duct-taped to a chair.

Following the incident, a 22-year-old male named Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio, was detained, according to the report. Berry was charged with three misdemeanor charges of battery, according to the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

Berry was allegedly drinking on the aircraft from Philadelphia to Miami, according to the arrest record obtained by Local 10. He was accused of grabbing the breasts of two female flight attendants and assaulting a male flight attendant.

The Miami Dade Police Department has been approached for comment by this publication.

According to reports from Local 10 and CNN, Frontier Airlines indicated in a statement that the flight attendants implicated will be “relieved of flying pending inquiry.”

“Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost regard, respect, concern, and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this trip,” according to a second statement obtained by CNN.

“We are assisting these team members with their requirements, and we are cooperating with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved.”

A representative from Frontier Airlines has been contacted for comment.

Alfredo Rivera, another passenger, filmed the event.