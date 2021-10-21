Is Our Public School System Witnessing a Radical Social Studies Revolution?

Tina Lane Heafner’s speech at the National Council for the Social Studies’ 2019 conference in Austin, Texas, was eye-opening. And it’s a disturbing one at that. The NCSS—and Heafner—are unknown to most American taxpayers, but they should be. With 24,000 members, it is the nation’s biggest professional group dedicated to social studies instruction. Its president is Heafner. And it’s plotting to do more than just introduce critical race theory into our country’s classrooms. Its strategy is even more ambitious.

My father was a good high school history and social studies teacher, so I’m familiar with the NCSS. His philosophy was simple: provide both sides of an issue, then allow students to debate and analyze the merits before reaching their own judgments. The purpose was not to indoctrinate students. It was instilling in them the ability to think for themselves. He would go on to become the superintendent of the school system in New Jersey, where he had taught for two decades, and when he resigned, he was concerned about the nation’s K-12 history, social studies, and English teachers’ abrupt turn to the left. And their growing willingness to utilize their taxpayer-funded employment—and the public trust that jobs entail—to mold the worldviews of their captive youthful viewers.

Heafner was forthright in her address, which was expanded into a longer essay, about the new role she envisions for the nation’s 1.5 million social studies instructors. Many others in the audience seemed to be ahead of her. “Agency, Advocacy, Activism: Action for Social Studies,” the title of her speech said it all. “In an era of activist voters, the ecology of social studies is shifting,” Heafner continued. “We must recognize the essential role that social studies instructors play in humanizing the curriculum, teaching empathy and action, and empowering children and youth via agency, advocacy, and activism.” Heafner didn’t waste any time in getting detailed about how this operation would play out. “For far too long, social studies academics have been involved with a system that has responded to minority experience with either deliberate repression or chronic apathy,” she added. “The National Council on Social Studies (NCSS) can take the lead in developing a new vision for social studies in American education.” What may that new vision entail? It didn’t take Heafner long to explain. Educators must be compensated more. This is a condensed version of the information.