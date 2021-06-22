Is OnlyFans down right now? After a period of inactivity, the website has been restored.

OnlyFans, an adult website, has reopened following a brief outage on Monday for a handful of customers.

Hundreds of users across the United States have reported problems with the content subscription service, according to the downinspector website.

On social media, many people said the site was down.

Twitter user @MiaLnagbts tweeted, “Of course Onlyfans is down while I’m trying to set up my account.”

“Of course only fans is down when I was about to drop a video,” tweeted OnlyFans user @Yourgirlsskye. I’m thinking, great, let me make sure this gets put out before the bee.”

However, the site’s teething issues appear to have passed, and OnlyFans is currently up and operating normally, with no issues reported in the last hour.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.