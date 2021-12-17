Is Michael Flynn’s “Insane Rant” a Sign of Media Bias?

In a December 17 interview with Newsmax, retired Army General Michael Flynn asserted that “President Trump won on the third of November.” He listed a litany of foreign meddling and advocated for martial law, dismissing critics who questioned whether the declaration would be legal or unique.

According to Yahoo!, University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek described Flynn’s diatribe as “crazy.”

Slate’s Will Saletan tweeted, “Just a retired general and former undeclared foreign agent for an authoritarian state, newly pardoned by the president for lying to the FBI about his ties with Russia.”

According to Business Insider, “the former national security adviser’s views are not founded on reality.”

Tim Miler of The Bulwark tweeted, “The thought of the crazed madman in the room when Trump was making judgments is terrifying.”

The interview drew a lot of attention, yet it’s hard to access the original Newsmax interview.

The Business Insider interview, for example, does not link to Newsmax, but rather to the Daily Beast, which in turn leads to another Daily Beast item mocking Flynn. Yahoo! provides links to an unrelated article in The Week as well as to PoliticalWire, which does not provide any links. Real Clear Politics also does not have a link to Newsmax. Only The Hill is capable of doing so.

If you Google “Michael Flynn,” “martial law,” and “December 17, 2020,” looking for a link to Newsmax, you’ll find The Hill, PoliticalWire, Real Clear Politics, and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette among the media sites that mention Flynn’s interview. Remove the quotes from December 17, 2020, and replace them with articles from the Daily Beast, Business Insider, and Yahoo!, as well as popular tweeter Aaron Rupar.

In any case, the Flynn interview from Newsmax is the 16th response on page 2 via YouTube. The original Newsmax site does not appear until the 55th result on page 5.

Is Newsmax being overlooked, or worse, suppressed? Google searches and mainstream links appear to point to some sort of algorithmic nonsense.

