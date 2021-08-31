Is McDonald’s putting an end to indoor dining?

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta strain, some McDonald’s locations are planning to close indoor seating areas or reduce operating hours.

Senior McDonald’s staff suggested closing indoor dining in counties where COVID instances surpass 250 per 100,000 persons on a rolling three-week average in a teleconference with franchisees last Wednesday.

The fast-food chain intends to base its decision on limiting indoor seating spaces not just on COVID case counts, but also on consumer and employee feedback, as well as local restrictions. Owner/operators will collaborate with McDonald’s field offices to make dining room selections locally.

“As much as we’d like to be done with COVID, we have to realize that COVID isn’t finished with us. The Delta variety is wreaking havoc on the country’s development. According to meeting notes obtained by This website, McDonald’s U.S. president Joe Erlinger stated, “For the first time since February, the US is averaging more than 130,000 new cases each day.”

“As leaders, we must lean in even as fatigue resurfaces. This means we can’t lose the discipline we’ve built up over the last 18 months, which was reflected in the NFLA Recovery Team’s recent System communication,” he added.

“We need to conduct our business with the same mindset as when we were at the apex. Our careful attention to activities, checking in with our personnel, being proactive, and emphasizing safety are all critical.”

Despite the scheduled closures, Erlinger said he was “very confident” that the fast-food behemoth would be able to handle the current rise in COVID-19 cases, and that the company had learned how to handle the situation during the previous year.

McDonald’s now knows what steps “make a difference” in ensuring the safety of its customers and employees, he said.

The materials gathered from the conference did not say when or how many restaurants would close.

McDonald’s Corp said in a statement to This website on Tuesday, “We’re closely monitoring the impact of the Delta variant and recently convened together with our franchisees to underscore existing safety protocols, reinforce our people-first approach, and provide updates on the rise in cases across the country.”

“Over the previous 18 months, we’ve seen McDonald’s successfully serve customers however they want to enjoy themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.