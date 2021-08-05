Is Marjorie Taylor Greene looking to reclaim her committees? She tells Gaetz on the podcast, “Hell No.”

During a visit to Matt Gaetz’s newly-launched podcast on Thursday, controversial U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene informed the Florida congressman that she would not take back her stripped committee assignments if offered.

“Hell no,” the Georgia Republican responded, “far more successful on the outside.” “Rather than sitting on Zoom committees where Democrats don’t wear pants, we’re lot more effective on the outside.”

She went on to say, “I would never waste a second on a pointless committee.”

Because of her controversial views on the 2020 presidential election and guns, as well as incendiary comments that appeared to support violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, the Democrat-controlled House took the unusual step of stripping Greene of her committee assignments, which included a post on the influential Education and Labor Committee, in February.

After the GOP caucus gave Greene a vocal rebuke but refused to act on her assignments, the resolution passed 230-199, with 11 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Greene has stated that lethal school shootings are orchestrated and has backed several other government conspiracy beliefs.

Greene has been touring the country with Gaetz, another divisive character in Congress and a staunch admirer of former President Donald Trump, to promote a Trump-aligned philosophy they’ve branded “America First.”

In Thursday’s podcast episode, Gaetz told Greene, “It’s just so vital for me, for my own mental health, to get out of Washington and out into the country and to be with the people we fight so hard for.” “I’m looking forward to doing it with you.”

Gaetz, who is accused of sexual misconduct, released a video component to his podcast, Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, on Thursday. He previously hosted the Hot Takes with Matt Gaetz podcast.

According to a representative for Gaetz, the new show “is a longer series that now includes a video component available on all social media platforms outside of just Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other similar platforms.”

Gaetz commended Greene’s efforts after she was stripped of her committees during the premiere episode of his new show.

The Florida Republican remarked, “You have redefined the function of a member of Congress.” “I’m not sure the ink on your election certificate was even dry before the Democrats removed you.”

