Is Mariah Carey Actually Partnering With McDonald’s?

The anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey is widely used to signal the start of the Christmas season. Carey’s foray into the holiday scene this year is in conjunction with McDonald’s.

Carey recently turned to Twitter to announce the launch of the “Mariah Menu,” which will be available starting December 13 at the fast-food chain.

“You’re not getting the Mariah meal this holiday season at @McDonalds… you’re getting an entire menu!” she said.

The Mariah Menu is a new menu created by Mariah Carey. From December 13 to 24, get free daily discounts with a $1 minimum purchase, only on the app, dahhling! #ad” What Is the McDonald’s “Mariah Menu”? Instead of a meal, Carey said this year, McDonald’s is offering a full menu that can be acquired for free with a $1 minimum purchase made through the app.

From December 13 through December 24, a new item will be offered for free every day, almost like an advent calendar.

McNuggets, apple pie, and Carey’s favorite, the cheeseburger, are among the menu offerings.

“Some of my best memories with my kids are our family outings to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” the celebrity said in a press release for McDonald’s. My favorite is the Cheeseburger, with additional pickles.” “It’s a holiday wish come true to combine some of our favorite McDonald’s food with my all-time favorite season.” To add her own flair to the festive fun, Carey was also involved in designing the packaging for each of the goods.

Carey was shown in a festive red outfit, standing in the water with the golden arches behind her, in one of the first photographs provided by McDonald’s.

Needless to say, this perplexed admirers, who wanted their own version of the image on t-shirts and other goods.

“Will there be merchandise?” one inquired. We want t-shirts and other goods! @MariahCarey, we want this photo on something.” I believe this is the allusion, and she is unconcerned because she continues to receive those monies. pic. twitter.com/apVuY5SYOg — Wandarlandd (@scarletbitch) 10 November 2021 I knew there was a McDonald’s in Atlantis’ final city.

— Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh… (@popphits) 11/10/2021p This is a condensed version of the information.