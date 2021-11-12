Is Louis DeJoy’s 10-Year Plan the U.S. Postal Service’s death knell?

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday retail sales are on track to be the greatest in US history. The United States Postal Service (USPS) anticipates the busiest holiday mailing season in its history.

This record-breaking shipping season comes as part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s reform plan, which includes higher prices and a deliberate slowdown in mail delivery.

Something is going to have to give.

As these restrictions take effect over the holiday season, postal customers may expect higher costs and 1-3 day delays in long-distance shipments. Beginning the week of December 6, customer traffic at all post offices is projected to increase, with the following week expected to be the busiest of the season.

According to Xavier Hernandez, a communications expert for the USPS, the Service is employing 40,000 seasonal workers and deploying 112 new package sorting machines and 50 extra package systems to group larger products to prepare for the rush.

“Our peak season begins in October and lasts through January, so we’re busier than ever, and the Postal Service has undergone some structural rearrangement,” Hernandez explained.

The “structural reform” he referenced to was Postmaster General and USPS CEO Louis DeJoy’s 10-year reorganization plan for the Postal Service, Delivering for America: Our Vision and Ten-Year Plan to Achieve Financial Sustainability and Service Excellence, which was unveiled on October 1.

DeJoy’s letter of introduction to the scheme was strikingly devoid of holiday enthusiasm.

“Our company is in trouble.” “Our business and operating strategies are unsustainable and out of sync with the nation’s and our customers’ changing requirements,” DeJoy wrote. “As consumer patterns have evolved, we’ve seen steep annual financial losses in the billions of dollars, unfulfilled service performance standards, and less market relevancy.” DeJoy pointed out that the Service had a history of missing delivery deadlines.

“Over the last eight years, we have not met current targets for First-Class Mail composite or First-Class Mail 3- to 5-day service standards,” the proposal adds.

DeJoy had an easy solution to this ongoing failure to meet delivery deadlines: lower them.

“Our plan is to change the present service requirements for First-Class Mail Letters and Flats inside the continental United States from one to five days to one to five days.” This is a condensed version of the information.