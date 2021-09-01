Is Lauren Boebert’s district the one with the lowest vaccination rate in Colorado?

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been chastised for her views on vaccines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they may have influenced immunization rates in her area.

The Complaint

Debby Burnett, who is running for Boebert’s seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, said in a tweet that Boebert’s district has the lowest immunization rate in the state.

“Because of Lauren Boebert’s falsehoods and disinformation, our district has the lowest vaccination rate in Colorado,” Burnett tweeted on August 31. Burnett made these remarks while holding a photo of a Boebert cutout she had brought to a mobile immunization clinic.

The Details

The COVID-19 vaccination has been rolled out throughout congressional districts in the United States, according to the Geographic Insights research group at Harvard University.

It keeps track of vaccines given out, as well as the percentages of those who have had their first shot of the vaccine and those who have been fully immunized.

It is possible to break data down state-by-state using the table view.

“We provide daily updates on immunization statistics for each of the United States’ congressional districts. Representatives and officials can use this information to see how vaccination distribution is going in their district, according to a page from Geographic Insights.

When this is done for Colorado, Boebert’s district ranks worst in a number of categories based on data as of August 31.

It has the lowest number of immunizations administered in the state, with 772,879. It’s also at the bottom of the list when the figures for immunizations started and finished are combined.

The district is likewise towards the bottom in terms of the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. Initiated vaccines account for 54.95 percent of the population, whereas finished vaccines account for 49.13 percent.

Colorado’s 5th congressional district has the second-lowest percentage, with 51.03 percent of its population having received immunizations.

Colorado's 1st congressional district has the highest rate, with 64.95 percent of the population.