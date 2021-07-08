Is Joe Biden snooping about Idaho? Explanation of a Strange Internet Meme

President Joe Biden may have been soundly defeated by Donald Trump in Idaho in the 2020 election, but a meme that has emerged since he entered office suggests he still has a nose for opportunities in the Gem State.

People on social media began to comment on the shape of the frontiers on a political map of the northwest United States about this time last year.

Some have pointed out that the border separating Montana and Idaho, which Trump also won, resembles the Democratic president’s profile. It conveyed the impression that the head of state was in another country.

It’s not the first time a presidential portrait has graced a landscape—after all, Mount Rushmore lies in Montana’s neighboring state of South Dakota—but it has prompted others to resort to social media to comment on the cartographical ruse.

When Biden won the Democratic presidential nominee in June 2020, the statements began to surface.

A map with the top of Biden’s forehead down to his chin appeared along the border where the Bitterroot Range of mountains spans the two states accompanied some of the messages. The Clearwater Mountains, in the Idaho panhandle, appear to be pressing up against his nose, while the Salmon River Mountains appear close to his chin and the Snake River Plain appears next to his Adam’s apple.

One Reddit user asked, “Does anyone else notice Joe Biden sniffing Idaho?” Idaho was highlighted in red to emphasize the Democrat’s profile.

“Once you see Joe Biden sniffing Idaho, you will never see it the same again,” read another Reddit post, this time with Idaho in blue and Montana in grey.

@andrewdoyle com pic.twitter.com/RY7hRBlIDi #Montana looks like #JoeBiden smelling #Idaho

July 7, 2021 — Jonty (@Vote4Jonty)

Users shared photographs of the map with variations of the same wording on Twitter.

“I’ll never forget seeing Joe Biden sniffing Idaho now that I’ve seen it. “Damn you Montana,” John Cardillo tweeted to his 225,000 followers, which was reposted by another user who added, “Damn it…MY EYES.”

Since Biden's election, the meme has continued to spread. One Twitter user caught up on the scent in May, commenting next to a map image, "I can make it."