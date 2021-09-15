Is Joe Biden Depriving Unvaccinated Veterans of Health Care Benefits?

While President Joe Biden is under fire for sweeping new COVID restrictions, a rumor has been circulating on social media that veterans’ benefits may be harmed as a result of their vaccination status.

The Complaint

On social media, there is a report that Biden has directed the Department of Veterans Affairs to deny healthcare benefits to unvaccinated veterans.

The assertion was made in conjunction with an article from the Delaware Ohio News website.

This assertion has been treated as fact in a number of social media posts. Many merely shared the article, while others criticized Biden in their comments.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks shared the article on her Twitter account (R-IA). “If real, this is insane!” the post said beside the article.

People also criticized Biden for making the assertion on the website.

If this is real, it’s insane! https://t.co/7pxFOMeNhr via @DelawareOhNews Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits From Unvaccinated Veterans

September 13, 2021 — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks)

The Details

The accusation comes from the Delaware Ohio News website. Though it appears to be a legitimate news site at first sight, it is actually satirical.

“Delaware Ohio News is an online news and content provider dedicated to Delaware, Ohio,” according to a about us section at the bottom of the site. We seek to be Delaware’s top news source, second only to the legendary Delaware Gazette, having been founded in 1808. They are still the lords of Delaware news media, despite the fact that we were the first Delaware, Ohio newspaper. That’s why we’re suicidal and addicted to so many medications.

“Having stated that, everything on this page is fictitious. Nothing expressed here should be taken at face value.”

“All stories below are parodies (satire, fiction, fictional, not genuine) of individuals and/or actual events,” according to a disclaimer in the site’s “legal declarations” section. Every name is made up (unless it’s a spoof of a famous person), and any resemblance is totally coincidental.”

The article in dispute includes quotes from Biden’s “televised speech.” The lines aren’t from any such speech, and they’re “made up,” as the website’s description suggests.

The quotes are plainly designed as a spoof of Biden’s manner for comedy effect.

