Is it true that ‘Vaccine Bandits’ are injecting people in Los Angeles?

A viral video has gone viral online concerning suspected “vaccine bandits” who violently inject patients with the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Complaint

According to a video shared on TikTok, so-called “vaccine bandits” are asking individuals if they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine and then injecting them with it if they say no. At the time of writing, it has over 5.9 million views on TikTok.

The Details

@graysworld, a TikTok user, published a video detailing the bandits, implying that LA is “under attack” by them.

“So basically what these men do is they walk up to you in the street and ask if you’re vaccinated, and if you hesitate at all, they inject you with a vaccine right on the spot,” he says in the video.

He then claims that the robbers throw a “vaccine card” that contains a record of the injection as well as a blank space for personal information, and that they subsequently leave letters to people regarding follow-up injections.

“Why isn’t anyone else discussing this? In the comments, I’d like to see if anyone is aware of this,” he stated.

@graysworld

What did you mean when you said you ran across bandits?!??? original sound – Gray

There is alleged CCTV evidence of a bandit encounter in the film, which carries the message “have meant [sic]of you run into the bandits?!???.” It also includes a screengrab of an article ostensibly from the Los Angeles Times, titled “‘VACCINE BANDITS’ take over Los Angeles Streets.”

There is no such article in the public domain. When the word “vaccine bandits” is searched on Google, there are no other news stories about them.

The article is linked in the TikTok user’s bio, according to a remark on the video, which can be seen here.

This links to a linktr.ee page that claims to provide a link to the vaccination bandits article. The link then takes you to a video of Rick Astley playing Never Gonna Give You Up, a popular internet joke known as “Rick Rolling.”

This is when someone says a link takes you to one page, but it actually takes you to Astley singing his song.