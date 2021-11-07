Is it True That Time Has Changed? Los Angeles, Hawaii, New York, and Phoenix have the same time difference.

Because of the country’s shift to daylight standard time, many Americans received an extra hour of sleep this morning.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, daylight saving time came to an end, reverting much of the country to regular time. Most people’s smartphones automatically adjusted the time, so they had the correct time when they got up this morning. However, the move has resulted in a time disparity across different sections of the country.

Save for the Navajo Nation, all states except Hawaii and Arizona observe daylight saving time. As a result, clocks went back one hour in 48 states on Sunday. That implies the time difference between New York and Phoenix has decreased from three hours on Saturday to two hours on Sunday.

The time difference between New York and Honolulu was six hours on Saturday. On Sunday, the time difference was down to five hours.

The time difference between New York and Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles does not vary because they are all in states that observe daylight saving time. On Sunday, there is no time difference between New York and Atlanta, but there is a one-hour difference between Chicago and Los Angeles.

States might choose not to advance their clocks in the spring to stay on daylight standard time all year. Although some legislators hope to change this, states do not have the option of remaining on daylight saving time.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, has filed legislation to make daylight saving time permanent, emphasizing the advantages of having an extra hour of daylight. Senators Ron Wyden, Ed Markey, and Sheldon Whitehouse, all Democrats, have signed on as co-sponsors of Rubio’s most recent attempt.

Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, said in a statement on Thursday that changing the clock twice a year is “outdated and unneeded.”

“We need to provide more sunshine to Florida families, not less!” he continued. “I’m honored to be leading this bipartisan legislation with Senator Rubio, which will bring much-needed change to Florida and the rest of the country. It’s past time for Congress to act, and the best way to start is for the Senate to pass this decent bill today.” Scott signed legislation in 2018 allowing Florida to remain in the union. This is a condensed version of the information.