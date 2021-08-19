Is it true that the United States has no troops in Syria, as Joe Biden claims?

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday morning, President Joe Biden said that the US does not “have military in Syria.”

The Complaint

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos discussing the tumultuous US pullout from Afghanistan, Biden stated that the threat of terrorism from Syria was worse than that from Afghanistan. Despite the threat, he said, the US does not have a military presence in the Middle Eastern country.

“Al-Qaeda and ISIS spread like wildfire. Syria poses a far greater threat to the United States. East Africa poses a substantially higher hazard. Other parts of the world are under much greater threat than the mountains of Afghanistan,” Biden remarked in the interview.

“And we’ve kept our over-the-horizon capability to wipe them out…. The president stated, “We don’t have military in Syria to ensure that we are protected.”

The Details

In July, Politico and CNN claimed that the US still had approximately 900 troops in Syria. These forces are in Syria to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against the Islamic State extremist group, often known as ISIS. The SDF is likewise hostile to Syrian President Bashar al-administration. Assad’s

A senior Biden administration official recently told This website that “Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria are three wholly independent crises that should not be conflated.” “At this time, we do not expect any modifications to the mission or footprint in Syria.”

The Green Berets, the Army’s special forces team, are among those stationed in Syria, according to Politico. According to the article, a Biden administration official stated that the troops would be stationed in the Middle Eastern country for the foreseeable future. When Biden was vice president in the Obama administration, the US intervened in Syria for the first time in 2014.

Earlier this summer, US forces stationed in eastern Syria were attacked, but no casualties were reported. A drone strike on July 7 targeted US Marines stationed at the Al-Omar oilfield.

Even as the Biden administration withdraws all personnel from Afghanistan and attempts to reduce forces in Iraq, the troops are expected to remain in Syria indefinitely. Biden has stated that he wants to put a stop to "eternal wars."