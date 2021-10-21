Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on October 20th and 21st? Numbers and outcomes.

Once again, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly climbing. It was reset earlier this month after a single ticket won the big reward of $699 million.

Since then, the jackpot has climbed back up to $73 million, and the numbers were chosen again on October 20.

07-29-36-41-43, with a Powerball number of 05, were the winning numbers.

Because the Power Play was 2x, people that participated in the game were able to double their reward money.

Is There Anyone Who Has Won the Powerball Jackpot?

Because no one won the large prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, it will be redrawn on Sunday, October 24.

Ticketholders did, however, claim the second and third prizes, which were not insignificant sums.

One ticket holder in North Carolina won the $1 million second prize, but no one won the Power Play game’s second prize.

There were six winning tickets for the third prize of $50,000, which was distributed across North America. California, Texas, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Virginia each had two.

With the Power Play, two ticket holders won the third prize, which was doubled to $100,000. These tickets were purchased in Indiana and Puerto Rico, respectively.

The top reward, however, was not claimed, and ticketholders will compete for a jackpot of $86 million, with a cash value of $60.9 million, in Sunday’s draw.

The jackpot was reset earlier this month when a single ticket buyer won a large sum.

Largest Payout

On October 4, a California ticket holder won the grand prize of $699.8 million, which was worth $496 million in cash.

The previous Powerball jackpot winner occurred in June, when a single ticket buyer in Florida earned $286 million.

In March, a grand prize winner won $238 million, demonstrating how quickly jackpots can grow through rollovers.

In January, three of the four drawings resulted in a winner.

A Maryland ticket won the $731.1 million prize on January 20, after which the jackpot was reset to $20 million, which was won in the following draw on January 23.

Two draws later, on January 30, the jackpot was won again, this time with the help of one rollover.

It’s critical to be aware of the dangers of gambling, and the Powerball website advises that individuals who participate should only do so if they can afford it. This is a condensed version of the information.