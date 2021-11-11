Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on November 10th, 21? Numbers and outcomes.

On November 10, the Powerball jackpot was a whopping $160 million, and many lucky ticket holders took home a reward.

The main question is if someone won the jackpot, which would have been a fantastic Thanksgiving present.

The prize was $160 million, with a $115.6 million cash value option.

With a Powerball number of 14, the winning numbers were 19, 25, 43, 46, and 48. It was a 2x Power Play.

Is There Anyone Who Has Won the Powerball Jackpot?

On November 10, unfortunately, no one won the major jackpot.

A ticket holder in Indiana, on the other hand, earned the second prize of $1 million. There were no Power Play winners among the second-place finishers, which would have increased their prize money.

There were ten winning tickets in the third prize category from all throughout the country. Some of these also included the Power Play feature, which doubled the payouts.

Colorado, Georgia, New Jersey, and California all had third-place award winners, with the latter two states each having two.

There were third-place prize winners in Florida and Georgia, as well as two winners in New Jersey, for those who used the Power Play.

The third reward is $50,000, which was doubled to $100,000 for Power Play winners.

The next drawing will take place on November 14, with a jackpot of $173 million and a cash value of $125 million.

The winning numbers on November 8 were 21, 46, 47, 57, 62, with a Powerball of 08. It was a 2x Power Play.

The jackpot was $151 million, including a $109.1 million cash option, however no grand prize winner was found.

Three tickets were sold in Missouri, New York, and South Carolina that matched the first five white balls, earning them the $1 million second prize.

On Monday, no one won the second prize with the Power Play.

On October 4, a ticket holder won the jackpot for the first time.

Largest Payout

The winning ticket was sold in California, and the jackpot was $699.8 million. The victory brought the game back to its starting point of $20 million, from which it has been steadily increasing until now.

The Powerball has nine rewards, but after the third prize of $50,000 minimum, the amount won diminishes dramatically.

Following that, the chances of winning grow, and there are two options. This is a condensed version of the information.