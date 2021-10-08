Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on June 21st? Numbers and outcomes.

The jackpot was reset to $20 million after a single ticket purchaser won the enormous prize of $699.8 million on Monday.

This figure is tiny in contrast, yet it is still a substantial sum to be won by a lucky lottery winner.

The Powerball numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 01-17-52-58-64, with a Powerball of 01 and a huge Power Play of 10x.

In the second and third place categories, there were winners, but no one was able to take advantage of the Power Play.

Is it true that no one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday?

No one won the grand prize of $20 million (cash option of $14.2 million) on Wednesday, thus it will be rolled over to Monday’s draw.

As a result, the prize pool for Monday’s draw will be $31 million.

One ticket holder received the second prize of $1 million, and ten others received the third prize of $50,000.

Unfortunately, no Power Play was used to win any of the top three prizes, so there were no multiplications available.

If these ticketholders had played the Power Play, the second-place winner would have quadrupled their money, while the third-place winner would have walked away with a cool $500,000, tenfolding their profits.

On Wednesday, the second-place winner was from Pennsylvania, while the third-place winners were from Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Texas.

The Powerball lottery was reset to the COVID-time jackpot of $20 million, rather than its regular $40 million, as seen by the amount of money available to win.

This was due to the fact that one ticket holder won a whopping $699.8 million on Monday, with a cash option of $485.5 million.

The winner, a California resident, was not the only one, since there were also six tickets for the second-place reward. One of them used the Power Play and doubled their money.

The enormous payout on Monday is not the largest Powerball jackpot ever; the previous record was $1.586 billion in January 2016.

As a result, Powerball holds the world record for the highest lottery prize ever awarded, and the jackpot topped $1 billion for the first time.

The prize was split in three for this one, but Monday’s jackpot was the eighth-largest in lottery history, and only one player won it.

Players of the lottery will be optimistic. This is a condensed version of the information.