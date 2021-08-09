Is it true that natural immunity to COVID-19 provides better protection than vaccination?

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are hesitant to obtain the vaccine, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone get the shot since it gives stronger protection than natural immunity.

Recovery from COVID-19 is thought to provide some protection against the virus, although it’s unclear how long that protection lasts, and COVID-19 can be contracted multiple times. However, the CDC recently discovered that getting vaccinated reduces the risk of re-infection with COVID-19.

“This study demonstrates that if you are unvaccinated, you are twice as likely to become sick again,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC discovered that those who were unvaccinated were 2.34 times more likely to be reinfected in a survey of hundreds of Kentucky residents who recovered from COVID-19 from May to June. According to the CDC, the study found that the vaccine gives extra protection and that COVID-19 shots “offer higher protection than natural immunity alone.”

One of the most significant drawbacks of relying on natural immunity is that it is uncertain how long protection lasts, and the timing may differ depending on the individual. Vaccines, according to Sabra Klein, a virologist who studies the immune system at Johns Hopkins University, provide stronger immunity than spontaneous infection because of how they target the virus.

She claims that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines exclusively target the spike protein, which is essential for invading cells, rather than going after diverse sections of the virus called antigens, as the immune system does naturally. According to Klein, getting vaccinated after having COVID provides a “strong, long-lasting immune boost.”

Senator Rand Paul has opposed pleas for everyone to get vaccinated, claiming that he was already immune to the illness. Paul, the first member of Congress to be knowingly infected, tested positive early last year and has stated that he will rely on his natural immunity for protection unless there is evidence that people who have already been infected are “dying in large numbers” or becoming seriously ill. According to a recent Axios-Ipsos poll, 25% of people who believe they may have been infected are not likely to get vaccinated. It’s unclear why these folks were hesitant to be vaccinated, given only 15% of those who did really were vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.