Is It True That Cats Are Smarter Than Dogs? Scientists Provide Answers to an Age-Old Question

Cats and dogs have a long history of conflict, which has led to pet owners identifying themselves as dog or cat people. Each side tries to outdo the other by claiming that their favorite pet is the smartest.

Scientists have also tangled with this issue, applying their expertise to see whether one of these animals truly triumphs over its rival.

The ultimate answer is complicated since comparing the IQ of the two creatures is challenging.

In an interview with PBS, Brian Hare, the founder and head of Duke University’s Canine Cognition Center, said, “Asking which animal is smarter is like asking if a hammer is a better tool than a screwdriver.”

“Each tool is designed for a specific problem, so of course it depends on the problem we are trying to solve.”

Various studies, however, have shown that cats are not smarter than dogs in general.

In fact, the situation is reversed. There are a variety of causes for this, as well as numerous cases of felines triumphing over canines.

Suzana Herculano-Houzel, a neurologist who has spent nearly 15 years studying cognitive function in people and animals, has a work that is frequently cited.

She counted the neurons in the brains of a cat, a golden retriever, and a mixed-breed small dog, for example.

To do so, Herculano-Houzel “converted into soup” the brains of dead animals in order to count the amount of suspended nuclei from neuron cells, as he expressed it to National Geographic. This meant researchers could estimate the number of neurons present.

An estimate of the number of neurons in the human cortex is 16 million, according to PBS, but Herculano-Houzel’s findings suggested dogs have more than cats: almost double the amount.

Her research found each dog had approximately 500 million neurons, while the cat has 250 million neurons.

She said: “Neurons are the basic information processing units.

“The more units you find in the brain, the more cognitively capable the animal is.

“We definitely need more research on this topic before we can definitively state how meaningful brain size is as a measure of intelligence across different animal groups.

“It’s not a larger body that explains the number of neurons. This is a brief summary.