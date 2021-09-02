Is It Possible to Take a COVID Pill Every Day? What We Know So Far About Pfizer’s Clinical Trial

Pfizer is developing a COVID-19-fighting drug that is intended to keep people out of the hospital, and if successful, it might help alleviate the strains that health-care systems have been under in recent months.

Pfizer reported on Wednesday that the first participant in a three-phase study of the oral antiviral has started the second phase. The oral antiviral is designed to keep people who aren’t at danger of developing serious disease after contracting COVID-19 out of the hospital. In July, a comparable trial for adults who are at higher risk began. While the antiviral could be a watershed moment in the COVID-19 pandemic, it will most likely be months before it becomes widely available.

In persons who are symptomatic but not hospitalized, the possible treatment is meant to be given in 12-hour increments for five days. A total of 1,140 people will be included in the study, and they will either be given the oral antiviral or a placebo.

The antiviral works by preventing SARS-CoV-2 from reproducing. The purpose of taking it alongside ritonavir, an antiretroviral drug often used to treat HIV, is to reduce the breakdown of the oral antiviral, allowing it to stay in the body longer and continue to fight the infection.

According to Pfizer spokesperson Jerica Pitts, the results of the Phase II trial of persons who were at higher risk of getting serious disease would be read out in late 2021. According to that timeframe, the Phase II study results for how the oral antiviral works in low-risk persons might be available in early 2022.

According to Pitts, neither of the studies contain vaccinated people, but Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla believes that treating the pandemic will likely entail both treatments and vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer’s vaccine full approval in August, roughly eight months after the FDA granted it an emergency use authorization. Vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing people from developing the coronavirus and, if they do, from becoming extremely ill.

Across the country, hospitals are witnessing a disproportionate number of unvaccinated persons sent to intensive care units, straining infrastructure. This is a condensed version of the information.