Is it possible to shop on Thanksgiving 2021? Walmart, CVS, Costco, and other stores’ hours of operation.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, thus many government offices will be closed so that families can spend time together.

Most stores in the United States, on the other hand, are private, which means they can choose whether or not to stay open.

Although the majority of businesses close on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their families, this is not always the case.

The Washington Newsday breaks down the Thanksgiving opening hours for some of the country’s top shops, from Costco to Target.

On Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy is closed.

Big Lots – On Thanksgiving Day, certain stores will remain open. To find out if your nearest branch is open, contact your local store or use the Big Lots store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Costco is closed.

Some CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your nearest branch is open, contact your local store or use the CVS store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Dicks’ Sporting Goods will be closed.

Some Dollar General locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your nearest Dollar General branch is open, contact your local store or use the Dollar General store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, JC Penney is closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Kohl’s is closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Macy’s is closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nordstrom is closed.

Ralph’s – On Thanksgiving Day, some stores will be open. To find out if your nearest branch is open, contact your local store or use the Ralph’s store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Sam’s Club is closed.

Sears – On Thanksgiving Day, some locations will be open. To find out if your nearest branch is open, contact your local store or use the Sears store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Target will be closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, T.J. Maxx is closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Trader Joe’s will be closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Ulta will be closed.

Some Walgreens locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To find out if your nearest branch is open, contact your local store or use the Walgreens store locator.

On Thanksgiving Day, Walmart is closed.

Whole Foods Market – On Thanksgiving Day, certain stores will be open. To find a Whole Foods Market near you, call or use the Whole Foods Market store locator.