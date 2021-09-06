Is it possible to get a post office on Labor Day? The Hours of Operation and Delivery Information Have Been Revealed.

Today is Labor Day, a national holiday that honors hard-won worker rights and American workers.

Every year, many employees are granted the day off work, which was first recognized as a national holiday in 1894.

It was first signed into law by President Grover Cleveland and is traditionally honored on the first Monday in September. It’s also regarded as a sign of the end of summer and the start of fall, as well as the start of the back-to-school season.

What does this mean for the Post Office, however?

Is it possible to get a post office on Labor Day?

Because it is a federal holiday, many federal personnel will be off work, which means that many services will be closed or unavailable.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed on Labor Day, which means no mail will be delivered and no branches will be open.

Is Courier Service Available on Labor Day?

If you want to ship or receive a package through a courier, you’ll most likely have to wait until Tuesday.

UPS

On Labor Day, UPS will not offer pickup or delivery services, and its retail stores will be closed.

Its UPS Express Critical service, which can be accessed through a dedicated website, would continue to be available for urgent shipments.

FedEx

For the holiday, FedEx will likewise have a considerably limited service today.

On Labor Day, the company’s Express, Ground, Home Delivery, Ground Economy, and Freight services will be unavailable.

Some of its offices will be open with shortened hours, but many others will be closed, so check with your local branch for information.

FedEx Custom Critical, which provides expedited freight shipment, will be the sole service that will continue to operate normally.

