Is it possible to get a Pfizer Booster Shot if you’ve already had the Moderna COVID Vaccine?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday that a booster dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination has been approved for eligible people in the United States.

As a result, a larger percentage of people will be eligible for a third Pfizer vaccination dose. Additional shots were previously reserved for those with weakened immune systems.

According to an FDA representative, the new booster doses will only be accessible to persons who have already received the Pfizer vaccine. People would mix the vaccines if they didn’t have to.

“The authorisation from yesterday solely pertains to the Pfizer vaccine,” a spokesman stated.

The confirmation comes after a government health official indicated on Wednesday that there wasn’t enough evidence to recommend providing a Pfizer booster shot to patients who had already received other vaccines like the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson jabs.

“Data are not available to explain the interchangeability of a booster dose of one vaccination with the primary series of another vaccine,” Doran Fink, a senior FDA vaccine expert, said at an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has backed the FDA’s booster decision, said her agency was working on similar recommendations for the other COVID vaccines presently on the market in the United States.

Data is being awaited.

“We will address, with the same degree of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccinations as soon as those data are available,” she stated in an emailed news release.

Following the FDA’s approval this week, a Pfizer booster shot will be available for people aged 65 and up, people aged 18 to 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID, and people aged 18 to 64 who are at risk of serious COVID complications due to being exposed to it frequently at work or in an institution.

This means that health-care personnel, teachers, day-care workers, grocery-store employees, and others are eligible for a Pfizer booster dose, according to acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock.

“As we learn more about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations, including the use of a booster,” Woodcock noted. This is a condensed version of the information.