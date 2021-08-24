Is it possible for California’s mail-in ballots to save Gavin Newsom in the recall election?

The figure is $22 million.

That’s how many ballots were sent out by the August 16 deadline and received by California voters by the end of last week for Gavin Newsom’s recall election.

With doubts about Newsom’s recall campaign’s strength, the fact that every voter in a deep blue state receives a ballot by mail may save him in the end.

“It allows you to do get out the vote activities for literally a month, and traditionally, communities of color have always voted on election day,” said Michael Trujillo, a Democratic strategist based in Los Angeles. “The system was usually used by the white population to obtain an absentee ballot, but it never trickled down to our most economically challenged community.”

A Democratic pollster said the same thing. In a state where Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 29 percentage points and 5 million votes, this internet structure gives Newsom an advantage.

“If you leave it up to people’s whim to go to a polling station and vote, you’ll only have the super-engaged,” the source explained. “Democrats are not enthused because Republicans are attempting a recall election. However, by making voting more accessible, you can have a more accurate representation of the registered voter base.”

For people who voted by mail in November, there are fewer obstacles to overcome now.

Trujillo continued, “Voters of color always had to locate a ride and fill out a postcard months in advance for groups to mail back to them in their own handwriting urging them to vote.” “Neighbors who spoke the same language were also enlisted to drag people out of their homes on election day to vote.”

“Voters now have 28 days to fill out a ballot sitting on their kitchen table,” he said, adding that “postage is free.”

He stated, “If there’s a silver lining in all of this for team Newsom, it’s that.”

According to the PDI tracker, 5 percent of mail ballots had been returned as of this writing, with Democrats returning 604,981 ballots, Republicans returning 236,038 ballots, and Independents returning 236,002.

Republicans, meanwhile, acknowledge that California is a difficult state to win in, but they do not necessarily concede the state. This is a condensed version of the information.