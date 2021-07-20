Is it Facebook vs. the White House? They’re ‘working hand in hand,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As she responded to This website about her removal from Twitter for distributing “misleading” COVID-19 information, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed social media companies of colluding with the White House to restrict free speech.

After repeating her critique of coronavirus vaccines, the Republican senator was banned from Twitter for 12 hours.

The suspension followed President Joe Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s requests for tech companies to crack down on false vaccine claims, which were met with a vehement rebuttal by Facebook.

Despite the White House-Facebook feud, Greene said she believed there was a link between her situation and the White House’s efforts to combat misinformation.

“Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans,” Greene said in an emailed statement to This website, via her spokesman. This is a communist-style assault on freedom of expression.

“These Big Tech corporations are working for the Biden administration to silence our voices and block the dissemination of any message that isn’t approved by the government.

She went on to say that she “will not back down.”

Greene had previously used Facebook to give a video statement declaring that her “right of speech…shouldn’t be infringed and silenced,” despite her Twitter suspension.

She said, “What I’m saying right now on this Facebook Live is what normal Americans say every day at home.”

Greene was blocked after tweeting on Sunday that the vaccine was “human experimentation,” reiterating a theme about her anti-vaccine stance that she has promoted repeatedly.

She also stated on Monday that immunizations for a disease that is “not harmful for non-obese people and those under 65” “should not be forced” on military personnel.

According to the Associated Press, about a quarter of a million COVID deaths in the United States occurred among persons under the age of 65, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The congresswoman was blocked from Twitter for the second time for spreading false information about the virus.

Greene's account "has accrued many strikes," according to a Twitter spokeswoman, and the social media giant is pursuing a "escalated enforcement action" in response to his ban.