Is Instagram down right now? Messages are not being sent due to a global outage that is affecting millions of users.

Instagram users from all around the world congregated in the early hours of Thursday morning to express their dissatisfaction with the platform’s messaging system.

Just before 2:00 a.m. EST, Downdetector received a large number of reports from users who were experiencing trouble using the app’s functionalities.

Users flocked to Twitter to complain about not being able to send direct messages to other users, while others had trouble uploading to the platform’s Stories feature.

As a result of the outpouring of complaints and the subsequent rising of the hashtag #instagramdown, a slew of jokes and memes were created as Instagram users vented their frustrations.

“Not me concerned about instagram going down in the same way I’m worried about the world ending,” a Twitter user remarked.

Another user wrote, “When you realize it’s not your wifi, it’s Instagram that’s down.”

A spokesperson from Instagram has been approached for comment by this website.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.