‘Is He Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend?’ tweets Twitter about Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine comments.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been teased and chastised on Twitter for his uninformed views on COVID-19.

Rodgers claimed in August that he had been “immunized” against COVID-19. Rodgers, on the other hand, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Rodgers disclosed in a Friday interview that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 because he was afraid of blood clots and infertility. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no clinical research has connected COVID-19 vaccinations to male infertility concerns (CDC). The CDC also stated that blood clots are uncommon among male vaccination recipients.

Rodgers has admitted to breaking at least two NFL rules that require him to wear a mask in public. He also stated that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, and ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, were used to treat his COVID-19 symptoms. Both drugs have been found to have little effect on coronavirus symptoms, according to medical experts.

“Aaron Rodgers definitely was this close to confessing he didn’t get vaccinated because it carries the mark of the beast,” writer and podcaster Jemele Hill commented in reaction to Rodgers’ allegations.

Wajahat Ali, a political commentator, remarked, "We even lost Aaron Rodgers as a result of misinformation and general craziness. I hope the NFL sanctions him and the Packers for lying and endangering the health of his teammates and the Packers' staff."

“The’shut up and dribble’ brigade has been real quiet about Aaron Rodgers suddenly becoming one of the top physicists and doctors in the world,” author Frederick Joseph said.

