‘Is He Embarrassed?’ says Biden of Glenn Youngkin’s refusal to let Trump campaign for him.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican running for governor of Virginia against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, has been accused by Democratic Vice President Joe Biden of being too humiliated to campaign alongside Republican former President Donald Trump.

“Terry’s opponent has made all of his secret commitments of fealty to Donald Trump,” Biden stated at a McAuliffe campaign event in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday evening.

“But what interests me the most is that he will not stand beside Donald Trump,” Biden concluded. “Consider that for a moment. In this state, he will not allow Donald Trump to campaign for him. In private, he’s willing to declare his allegiance to Trump. Why not do it in front of an audience? What is it that he is trying to conceal? Is Trump’s presence causing any issues? Is he self-conscious?” In summer polling, McAuliffe maintained a constant advantage over Youngkin. Recent polls have suggested that he is barely 5 points or less ahead of Youngkin among probable voters.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.