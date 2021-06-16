Is Flag Day observed as a holiday? Only if you are a resident of this state

Flag Day is a United States national holiday commemorating the introduction of the American flag. Every year on June 14th, the anniversary of the flag’s adoption, it is observed, though only two states recognize it as a state holiday.

The History of Flag Day

The Continental Congress approved a resolution proclaiming that “the flag of the United States be thirteen alternate stripes red and white” and that “the Union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, symbolizing a new Constellation” during the American Revolution.

The “Stars and Stripes” were inspired by the “Grand Union” flag, which featured 13 red and white stripes and was flown by the Continental Army in 1776.

Flag Day was first honored around 150 years after the United States flag was created, though it is unclear who proposed the celebration.

Some accounts indicate that George Morris of Hartford, Connecticut, suggested the notion of Flag Day in 1861, which led to his hometown celebrating the occasion, according to Mental Floss.

According to other accounts, B.J. Cigrand, named “the Father of Flag Day,” began the celebration with his class at Stony Hill School in Wisconsin in 1885.

On June 14, 1889, another schoolteacher, George Balch, celebrated Flag Day with his class. From that time forward, the New York State Department of Education decided that the day will be observed in all public schools.

President Woodrow Wilson declared Flag Day an official holiday in 1916, and it became a national holiday in 1949 when Congress renamed the day “National Flag Day.”

Is Flag Day a national holiday?

Flag Day isn’t a government holiday, despite the fact that it’s celebrated across the country. Therefore, the businesses and services that typically close on federal holidays, such as government services and the United States Postal Service (USPS) will be open and running as usual. Businesses are likewise unlikely to give their staff a day off for Flag Day.

However, Flag Day is officially observed as a holiday in only one state—in 1937, Pennsylvania adopted Flag Day as a state holiday celebrated on June 14. Despite the fact that it is not an official state holiday, New York.