Is Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp unavailable? Users are using social media platforms to report errors.

On Monday morning, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all down for users all around the world, prompting thousands of users to report problems accessing the social media and messaging sites.

In 2012, Facebook bought Instagram, then in 2014, it bought WhatsApp. Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, has over 80,000 reports of Facebook being down, over 60,000 reports of Instagram not working, and just over 20,000 reports of WhatsApp not working as of midday on Monday.

Facebook was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.