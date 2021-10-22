Is Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Taken Together?

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man—and when compared to other celebrity billionaires, his fortune appears even more outlandish.

The ClaimA video of Warren Buffett, a billionaire businessman, and Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, went viral on Twitter, coupled with the assertion that Musk is wealthier than the two combined.

“The latter two will always remember that day they played ping-pong at the 2013 Berkshire AGM,” it read.

At the time of writing, the video of the two playing ping-pong had 1.6 million views. More than 20,000 people have favorited the tweet.

Similar accusations about Musk’s fortune were made by other social media users.

While @elonmusk ($236 billion) is now wealthier than Bill Gates ($130 billion) and Warren Buffett ($103 billion), the latter two will always be remembered for their ping pong game at the 2013 Berkshire AGM. pic.twitter.com/84rCk1jnO2 October 17, 2021 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) Elon Musk now has a net worth bigger than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett put together. October 17, 2021 — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) Elon Musk’s net worth has surpassed that of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, reaching $230 billion. #thinkschool — October 17, 2021, Think School (@thinkschoolbot) The Details The Bloomberg Billionaire Index is a daily ranking of the world’s wealthiest people, updated at the end of each New York trading day.

Musk has a cumulative net worth of $249 billion as of October 22, making him the richest person on the planet. He is worth more than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $198 billion.

Gates is ranked fourth on the list, with a net worth of $133 billion. With $104 billion, Warren Buffett is ranked tenth. Both have previously held the title of richest person on the planet.

The sum would be $237 billion, which is still short of Musk’s total—as the tweet implied.

The data in the tweet were outdated, and each person’s net worth was higher.

Buffett has given up a huge portion of his net wealth after announcing that he will donate his Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity. Some of them have been donated to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on an annual basis.

