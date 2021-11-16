Is Donald Trump capable of defeating Chris Christie in 2024? What Public Opinion Polls Say About Potential GOP Rivals

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump could square off for the Republican presidential nomination once more, with polling indicating that Trump, like five years ago, could win.

Christie was one of the first to back Trump when he ran for president in 2016, but the two have since shifted from close allies to sparring partners. Neither man has committed to running for president in 2024, but Christie has stated that he believes Trump is not the proper guy for the job and that he will not abandon his own campaign just because Trump decides to enter the race.

Trump has consistently polled first in hypothetical presidential contests for the Republican candidacy in 2024, receiving 33% support in a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll in October. In a study conducted by Morning Consult in October, nearly 70% of Republicans said they wanted Trump to run.

Christie hasn’t even made the list in many of the polls, despite Trump’s commanding lead over the possible GOP presidential nominees for 2024. Christie, on the other hand, received much less support than the former president in a September poll conducted by John Bolton’s Super PAC.

Approximately one-fourth of those polled indicated they would vote for Trump in the Republican primary, while only about 7% said they would vote for Christie. According to the Bolton Super PAC, while Christie still trailed Trump, the poll showed a 20-point dip in Trump’s popularity from July.

On January 6, months after Christie assisted Trump in preparing for a debate with Vice President Joe Biden, a large crowd of Biden’s supporters descended on the Capitol, severing Christie and Trump’s friendship.

Christie “desperately” tried to contact Trump on January 6 to counsel him on what his next movements should be and how he might stop the violence, despite the fact that they had known one other for more than two decades. Christie, on the other hand, said he was unable to contact Trump and instead told ABC News on January 6 that anything less than instructing people to leave the Capitol was a “abdication of his job” as president.

