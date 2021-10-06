Is California the state with the lowest rate of COVID cases?

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has bragged about his state’s COVID case rate.

The Complaint

On October 4, Newsom tweeted, “California continues to lead the nation with the lowest COVID case rate.”

He also mentioned the state’s CDC transmission category, as well as a color map of the United States that supposedly depicted community transmission in each state.

NEW: California remains the only state in the CDC’s “moderate transmission” category, with the lowest COVID case rate in the country. pic.twitter.com/DrBHNowNuP

October 4, 2021 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom)

The Details

A COVID data tracker is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, which details levels of community transmission across the United States.

California has 70.6 new cases per 100,000 people in the previous seven days as of October 5.

This was the lowest percentage of any state in the country. Connecticut had the fewest new instances in the past week, with 83.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

While California had the lowest number of new cases per 100,000 people in the preceding week, Puerto Rico, a US territory, had only 27.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

California remained the lowest-ranking state on October 5, despite the fact that its rate had increased from the previous day’s results.

California’s transmission rate is now considered “substantial,” according to the CDC.

According to sources from October 4, it had previously slipped to moderate, coinciding with Newsom’s tweet.

California was in the moderate transmission category on October 4, according to KTLA, with a seven-day case rate of 41.3 per 100,000.

California was previously the state with the lowest rate, and it was also the first to exit the high transmission category earlier this year, with all states having been in that category at some point.

Newsom said in early October that the state would have a vaccine requirement for school pupils, making it the first state to do so.

The state has also tightened COVID guidelines for September events, requiring people to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test in order to attend several outdoor and indoor activities.

