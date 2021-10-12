Is Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for almost a month, ever going to be found?

Brian Laundrie has been gone for almost a month as of Monday, and many questions about his whereabouts, including if he will ever be located, remain unanswered.

Laundrie’s parents informed authorities that they last saw their son on September 13 and that he went for a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Florida. The reserve has become the focus of the search for Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito homicide case, as a result of their statement. However, a representative for the North Port, Florida, Police Department recently told Brian Entin of NewsNation Now that no evidence linking Laundrie to the massive, swamp-filled reserve has been discovered.

Michelle Jeanis, a professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Department of Criminal Justice, told The Washington Newsday on Monday that while there are many unknowns surrounding Laundrie’s disappearance, it is “extremely unlikely” that someone would be found alive after being missing for a month in a traditional missing person case.

“It’s difficult to say the probabilities,” said Jeanis, whose study specializes on missing individuals and teenage runaways. “But generally speaking, we know that the likelihood of a traditional missing person being discovered safe after this period of time, a month, is improbable.”

“Most persons who go missing either return immediately or are discovered deceased,” she noted.

There is also no established approach for investigating the absence of a missing adult, according to Jeanis, making the investigation more complex. Despite the fact that no evidence of Laundrie has been located in the reserve, it remains the only location where law enforcement has launched search missions.

“Each agency can conduct its own investigation into those incidents, and it is up to the jurisdiction to judge whether or not an area has been sufficiently examined. They also get to define what is sufficient “Jeanis remarked.

Bryanna Fox, a former FBI agent and associate professor in the University of South Florida’s Department of Criminology, agreed that the longer someone goes gone, the less likely they will be found alive.

“People can move so quickly now, and the capacity to work with multiple state agencies and international organizations—it makes locating someone that much more difficult,” Fox told The Washington Post. This is a condensed version of the information.