Is Bitcoin Cash accepted at Kroger? A grocer claims that a memo about cryptocurrency is fake.

Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain, is investigating a bogus news release claiming that the firm would begin taking Bitcoin Cash in the coming weeks.

The grocer called a PR Newswire press release claiming that the company would soon accept the world’s most popular cryptocurrency “fraudulent.”

“This morning, a press release claiming to be from The Kroger Co. was illegally produced, falsely stating that the firm will begin to accept Bitcoin Cash,” the company posted on Twitter. “This communication was deceptive and untrue, and it should be ignored.” According to Reuters, Kroger is working with PR Newswire to remedy the problem. The bogus release was also removed from PR Newswire’s website.

Kroger and PR Newswire were contacted for additional comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

According to MarketWatch, the price of Bitcoin Cash increased by 3.6 percent after the bogus memo was released on Friday morning. According to the site, the price subsequently went back down and began trading flat again.

Bitcoin Cash is a variant of Bitcoin that was introduced in 2017. PayPal, which is used by 29 million people, started allowing consumers to pay for products using Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies earlier this year.

At the time, PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman remarked, “Enabling cryptocurrencies to make purchases at businesses around the world is the next step in driving the ubiquity and mainstream adoption of digital currencies.”

Venmo is the latest service to allow users to purchase Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies for as little as $1.

“It is not necessary to make a large initial cryptocurrency investment. You can even use the money you saved from yesterday’s coffee run to purchase it “On its website, Venmo stated.

In September, Walmart was the victim of a similar bitcoin scam.

A bogus press release from GlobeNewswire claimed that Walmart, the country’s largest store, and Litecoin had formed a collaboration. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that first appeared in 2011.

A falsified quotation ascribed to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was included in the bogus announcement.

“This has never happened before, and we have already implemented strengthened authentication processes to prevent this unique occurrence from happening again,” a GlobeNewswire spokeswoman stated at the time.

