Is a Photo of Rand Paul Getting a COVID Vaccine Correct?

Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) vaccination attitude has been called into question, and a photo of him receiving an injection has gone viral on social media.

As Sen. Paul’s views on vaccines and restrictions in the face of the pandemic have been questioned, Twitter users have uploaded a photo of him having an injection, implying that he is being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Facts In May, Paul stated that he will not get vaccinated because he has already been exposed to COVID-19. He also wrote a commentary for the Courier Journal in which he argued against the idea of giving the vaccination to persons who have already been infected.

He argued against “mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats” in a video posted to his Twitter account on Sunday, August 8, in which he spoke of people making their “own health choices” and said that he and his staff had “either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which Paul criticizes, is responsible for the vaccine. “Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you have already had COVID-19,” according to a CDC FAQ page. That’s because experts don’t know how long you’ll be protected from becoming sick after recovering from COVID-19.” Several Twitter users responded to Paul’s video on the site with a snapshot of the senator receiving a vaccine with his sleeve rolled up, implying it was a COVID-19 injection.

While the photo is authentic and depicts Paul receiving an injection, it was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He and the person delivering the injection aren’t wearing masks in the shot, indicating that it wasn’t taken during COVID.

The shot was taken by Jeremy W. Peters, a correspondent for The New York Times, in February 2015.

It shows Paul getting a booster shot for hepatitis A at the Capitol physician’s office. Paul also tweeted a snapshot of himself receiving the booster at the moment.

