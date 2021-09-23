Is a Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot Right for Me?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots six months after the first two doses for selected vulnerable people.

The vaccine’s emergency use authorisation has been granted to those aged 65 and up, adults at high risk of getting severe COVID-19, and workers who are frequently exposed to the coronavirus.

The approval for older populations aims to prevent serious disease among Americans aged 65 and up, who account for more than 77 percent of all COVID-19 deaths although accounting for only around 17 percent of the population.

Americans with certain medical conditions who are at risk of becoming seriously ill as a result of COVID-19 are also eligible for a booster dose.

Cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease (including moderate to severe asthma, chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension, among other diseases), dementia, diabetes, Down syndrome, heart conditions, and HIV infection, according to a review by the United States Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). Those who have had a solid organ or blood cell transplant are also eligible.

Adults of any age who have these underlying diseases are more likely to need hospitalization, intensive care, and heavy breathing if they get the virus, according to the CDC. Those above the age of 18 who have medical issues can get the booster doses.

The FDA’s approval includes Americans “who have had frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2” and are at a high risk of developing significant consequences.

The CDC may use the approval to prescribe booster injections for health-care professionals, people who work in nursing homes and jails, and other important personnel who were among the first to get vaccinated in December.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said late Wednesday, “We’re grateful for the advice of the doctors, scientists, and leading vaccine experts on our advisory committee, and the important role they’ve played in ensuring transparent discussions about COVID-19 vaccines.”

"We appreciate the lively debate, which included the vote on those over 65 years of age and those at high risk of serious disease, as well as the committee's views on the.