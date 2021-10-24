Ironman California is canceled due to a bomb cyclone, and NFL teams are preparing for bad weather.

Several sporting events on the West Coast are being impacted by a powerful weather phenomena described as a “bomb cyclone.”

Bomb cyclones are non-tropical low-pressure regions that quickly deepen into cyclones, a process known as “explosive cyclogenesis.” While they are not as severe as hurricanes, their torrential rainfall and high winds have been known to cause significant damage.

Parts of California, Oregon, and Washington are expected to be affected by this latest bomb cyclone on Sunday and Monday. Some have projected that the storm will be the worst to hit the United States’ northwest region.

The storm is expected to disrupt Sunday’s NFL game in Santa Clara, California, between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, as well as a Monday night game in Seattle between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints.

While damp weather will undoubtedly alter the game’s dynamics, it is not uncommon for games to proceed in such conditions.

According to NBC Sports, Saints head coach Sean Payton remarked during a Saturday press conference, “We’ve had the wet ball stuff going.” “We’ve played there before in bad weather, and it sounds like there will be more this time. I believe the wind is a significant element in this situation. Rain can be a nuisance. Every day, we discuss it. You’re aware of how your game varies frequently; it’s not uncommon for the weather to play a role. Every day, we’re seeing the same prediction [as you].” On Friday, the 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan, gave a similar assessment of the issue, adding that the team has been practicing with damp balls.

"[Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] wanted to try it out and see what he could do with various gloves and everything," Shanahan added. "Nate [Sudfeld], the backup quarterback, offered him some pointers on some things he'd done before, and they tried them out. So it appeared that they enjoyed it, but that stuff is really only for the quarterbacks. They can change a handful of things, but that's all up to them, and that stuff is all different. You, everyone else, deal with it and figure out what kind of game it is. You watch who stays in the ground the longest, who your best mudders are, and you lean on them as the game progresses."