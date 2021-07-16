Iran dismisses the United States’ accusation that it is planning to kidnap foreign citizens as a “Hollywood-style” plot.

Iran’s ISNA news agency carried Saeed Khatibzadeh’s comments on Wednesday, following the announcement by US federal authorities on Tuesday of charges against four Iranians for allegedly conspiring to kidnap an Iranian opposition activist and journalist, as well as a few others living outside of Iran, according to the Associated Press. The claims, according to Khatibzadeh, are “baseless and ludicrous.”

“It’s not unthinkable for the US to fabricate such a scenario. “Its entire short history is littered with assassination, kidnapping, and sabotage in other countries,” he claimed, referring to the purported plot to kidnap Iranian critics.

An alleged plot to entice the opposition activist and four others to Iran, as well as individuals living in the United Arab Emirates, is revealed in a federal court indictment filed in Manhattan. In 2020, Iran’s intelligence officers abducted and executed an exiled Iranian journalist living in Paris, according to the accusation.

The individuals intended to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and transfer her to Tehran, according to US authorities, citing an indictment.

The plan, according to Khatibzadeh, is undeserving of a reaction.

The conspiracy, according to the indictment, was part of a larger scheme to bring three Canadians and a fifth person from the United Kingdom to Iran, along with a few others.

The identity of the accused victims have not been revealed, however Masih Alinejad, who lives in Brooklyn, verified that she was one of the victims.

“I knew this was the character of the Islamic Republic, kidnapping, arresting, torturing, and executing people,” she said. But I couldn’t believe it would happen to me in the United States of America,” Alinejad said to the Associated Press.

Alinejad, who worked as a journalist in Iran for many years, has long been a target of the country’s theocracy since fleeing the country following the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election and subsequent crackdown.

She has worked as a contractor for the US-funded Voice of America’s Farsi-language network since 2015. She is a major personality on Farsi-language satellite stations overseas that critically assess Iran. In October of this year, she became a US citizen.

