Investigators Join the Search for Missing Woman Lauren Cho.

Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old woman who went missing in California on June 28, has enlisted the help of more detectives.

Cho, a New Jersey music teacher, was last seen leaving her home in Yucca Valley, California, about 3 p.m. on that day, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Cho had just been in California for eight months when he moved from New Jersey.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station on Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division investigators are assisting the Morongo Basin Station in their search for Cho.

“Investigators are following up on all leads and working with Ms. Cho’s family and friends. “As new leads emerge, additional search activities will be conducted,” the statement added.

Cho is described by authorities as a 5’3″ Asian female with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen strolling in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley, wearing a yellow t-shirt and jean shorts, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Cho’s whereabouts is urged to call the Specialized Investigations Division’s Detective Edward Hernandez or Sergeant Justin Giles at (909) 387-3589.

People with information about what happened can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or going to www.wetip.com.

According to the Hi-Desert Star, Cho’s friend Cody Orell was the last person to see her.

The two, who met and dated in New Jersey, were staying at a friend’s home. On the afternoon of June 28, Orell boarded a tour bus that had taken them throughout the United States, and Cho appeared to be agitated.

“There was a ten-minute window, then she vanished… I looked everywhere in the hills and couldn’t find any tracks,” Orell told the Star.

Cho had walked into the hills between Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley, according to a sheriff’s report of Orell’s plea for help at roughly 5.13 p.m. that day. Orell claimed he tried to locate her and enlisted the assistance of their mutual friends. When they couldn’t find her, they called the cops, who searched the area but couldn’t find her.

Cho had gotten into a vehicle to meet someone, according to Orell, who informed the Star.