Invasive insect species swarming New York City are being told to “squish and dispose.”

A new bug has infected New York City and the surrounding area. While spotted lanternflies are not directly hazardous to humans, they are large, colorful pests that have the potential to wreak havoc on the area’s crops, prompting officials to advise residents to kill any they come across.

The insects are native to China and Southeast Asia, and their first sighting in the United States occurred in Pennsylvania in 2014. Spotted lanternflies have been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia since then, and their population has quietly increased.

The species is particularly vivid, making it simple to identify. The New York Department of Agriculture described them as having red hind wings with black spots, a black head, and a yellow abdomen with black bands. “On the tips of their grayish forewings are black dots with a characteristic black brick-like pattern.”

After a recent rise of Manhattan observations on @inaturalist—over 30 in only the last week—we’re raising the alarm on the SPOTTED LANTERNFLY. Plants and trees are destroyed by this invasive planthopper, but humans are not harmed. Swat it or squash it to death. pic.twitter.com/9YyIuTjMBu

— August 15, 2021, Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark)

The pests have “piercing mouthparts” that let them to suck sap from a wide range of plant species, weakening and damaging the plants. According to entomologist Amy Korman of NJ Spotlight News, “this relentless feeding simply saps the energy from plants, making it difficult for some of them to grow.”

The bugs are posing such a concern that New York City officials are urging residents to pitch in and help with the eradication operations.

“It is illegal to harm our city’s animals, but in order to prevent the spread of this bothersome species, we are issuing a one-time call: if you find a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest,” the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation stated.

Residents in neighboring New Jersey have been offered similar advice: “If you see a spotted lanternfly, help us Stomp it Out!” wrote the state’s Department of Agriculture on its website.

Following the extermination of the pests, government agencies are advising citizens to take. This is a condensed version of the information.