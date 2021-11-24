Internal Rally documents reveal concerns over porta-potties rather than violence.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

The first permission application, filed on November 24, scheduled the demonstration in Washington for January 22 and 23, just days after the Inauguration and well after the congressional electoral vote count. Freedom Plaza and the Lincoln Memorial serve as the backdrop. The application stated that 5,000 people were expected to attend, despite the fact that 11,000 people had attended the November 14 event, which was also sponsored by Women for America First.

The “First Amendment Rally” might be disrupted by “anyone who opposes conservatives, Trump supporters, or Republicans,” according to the required federal paperwork filed that day. That was the only time Donald Trump was mentioned. It appeared simple and straightforward, but no one in the federal or DC administrations ever imagined it would be.

On November 14, the day of the first Trump demonstration in Washington, which drew 11,000 people, the National Park Service, which is responsible for the security of the Mall and monuments, including the Ellipse, began communicating with protest organizers. “Right now, it sounds like there may be more internet traffic than real participants,” an NPS official noted in an email, “but they are expecting pro-Trump groups and counter-trump groups.” In a communication to the National Park Service on December 21, Women for America First said that they would be renouncing January 22-23 for the Lincoln Memorial and Freedom Plaza in favor of January 5-7. “Anyone who opposes election integrity, conservatives, Trump supporters, or Republicans” were now included as those who would disrupt the event. With only two weeks until the event, the organizers are predicting 15,000 attendees. In an internal communication, the Park Service stated that they needed to find “a venue suited for 15,000,” indicating that Freedom Plaza and the Lincoln Memorial were no longer available to the organizers.

The Ellipse, directly south of the White House and adjacent to the Mall, is not mentioned in any of the documents produced by the National Park Service or leaked to the press since January 6. On December 29, another application update was officially filed, with the venue now being the Ellipse. The demonstration, according to organizers, will last approximately. This is a condensed version of the information.