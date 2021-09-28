Inspector Issues Shocking List of Everything Wrong With $500K New Construction

Everything wrong with a $500,000 new home was found by a home inspector, and the list is infinite.

AJ, who uses his TikTok account, @inspector aj, to share recordings of crumbling houses, recently released a walk-through of a new home.

Aj videotaped the interior and exterior of the family house, which he claimed was on the market for half a million dollars, according to his profile.

“New construction fails,” he stated in the on-screen text as he began his tour in the kitchen. The video, which can be viewed here, has already had over 30 million views since it was shared on Sunday.

“If you get ready to pay half a million dollars on a brand new house,” adds AJ, who claims to be a Certified Professional Inspector (CPI). It’s probably a good idea to tighten up the outlets.”

He demonstrates his point by inserting a plug into the socket and shaking it. He then films the floor, commenting, “That’s a great transition they did between the hardwood and the tile.”

“I would wager my next salary that this toilet is loose,” he says in a bathroom, shaking the toilet. And I’d be correct. They merely decided to put a quantity of silicone caulk behind that nice-looking towel rack to see if it would stick.

“It’s a nice shower stall. But I’ve never seen so much caulk around a shower head before. One of my personal favorites is when they didn’t bother to remove the plastic before installing part of the tile surround.”

“Coming around to the exterior of the residence, we can really see the brick and see the tyvek vapor barrier,” he says as he pans up the walls. Where the stone veneer meets the brick, there is a huge void all the way up.

"This porch has a nice appearance. If it wasn't for the fact that it was twisted. You can also use putty to attack a spigot to the exterior if you run out of tapcon screws. It appears that the site superintendent has made his decision.