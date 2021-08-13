Inside Britney Spears’ parents’ verbal sparring as her father relinquishes his conservatorship.

On Thursday, Britney Spears won a major legal victory when her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator.

After her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, filed a 120-page petition in Los Angeles Superior Court last month seeking that her father be removed as her conservator, Jamie Spears’ agents submitted documents stating that he will resign after 13 years in the position.

In the filing, an attorney for Jamie Spears stated that there are “no genuine grounds for suspending or removing him under Probate Code section 2650,” but that he has chosen to resign due to his “public struggle with his daughter.”

“It is very disputed whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” the document added, indicating that Jamie Spears had concerns about Britney Spears’ stability.

One section of the declaration, however, raised some eyebrows when Jamie Spears aimed a few choice words at his ex-wife, Lynne Spears, who has openly supported her daughter throughout the protracted court battle.

“Instead of criticizing Mr. Spears, Lynne should be thanking him for ensuring Ms. Spears’ well-being and for persevering through a years-long tenure that required his 365/24/7 attention, long days and sometimes late nights, to deal with day-to-day and emergency issuesâ€”all to protect Ms. Spears and those around her charged with protecting his daughter,” the filing stated.

“During the last thirteen years, Lynne has had just a minor role in Ms. Spears’ life. For decades, she has not had a parental figure in her life,” the lawsuit stated.

Lynne Spears, for one, chose to focus on the issue at hand on Thursday, telling The New York Times through her lawyer that she was “pleased Jamie has chosen to step down.”

“Lynne filed for conservatorship about three years ago to protect her kid. The statement said, “She has accomplished what she set out to do.”

Lynne Spears, who has been divorced from Jamie Spears since 2002, has previously made statements about the conservatorship.

Lynne Spears gave an emotional court statement on June 23 in which Britney Spears claimed she was forced to wear an intrauterine contraceptive device. This is a condensed version of the information.