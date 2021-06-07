Inside a movie theater, a woman was stabbed multiple times, and the attacker is still on the loose.

Police said a lady was stabbed numerous times inside the Palladium movie theater in San Antonio, Texas, and was brought to the hospital.

The attack happened at the Santikos Entertainment Palladium, an expensive movie theater in the city’s north end, at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old woman was heading out of the movie when a man approached her from behind and stabbed her many times before fleeing through the back door.

Officials said the victim was brought to University Hospital in critical condition by emergency services. Her health is in good hands.

The inquiry is still on, and no arrests have been made.