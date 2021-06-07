Insane 90s arcade built in basement, complete with ‘same’ carpet

In the 1980s and 1990s, arcades were a cultural staple. In his own basement, one man set out to create an exact replica of what may be the most nostalgic site on the planet. With the exception of the widespread parental fear of rotting brains and square eyes.

The subterranean arcade looks frighteningly accurate to the genuine thing, with wood panel walls, arcade machines, and even a “similar” carpet. Xray Abby, a Reddit user, posted her husband’s work to the “Gaming” forum, where it earned over 70,000 votes and 2,000 comments in just eight hours.

She commented, “My husband is extremely pleased of his small 1980s arcade he built up in our basement.” Later on, remark