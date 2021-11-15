Innocent-Appearing Tree in Florida Is ‘The World’s Most Dangerous’

A seemingly harmless-looking tree in Florida is claimed to be the world’s deadliest, with every part of it posing a risk to humans, from the fruit to the sap.

The Manchineel tree has thin limbs that give way to waxy green leaves and little apple-like fruit, just like any other tree.

However, if you eat anything from the tree, remain beneath it when it rains, use its wood to light a fire, or simply touch its sap, you could be poisoned.

In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records declared the Manchineel to be the most deadly tree on the planet.

It can only be found in one state in the United States: Florida.

In the Everglades, to be precise.