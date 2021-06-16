Inmates on Death Row Make a Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Being Executed by Electric Chair

Two death row convicts in South Carolina have asked an appeals court to put a stop to their planned electrocutions while they appeal their cases.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens are set to be executed in June under South Carolina’s recently modified death penalty law, which will be the state’s first executions in a decade.

After being convicted of murdering his ex-parents girlfriend’s with a baseball bat in 2002, Sigmon, 63, was sentenced to death. Owens, 43, was sentenced to death in 1997 for the armed robbery and murder of a convenience store worker.

Sigmon will be executed in South Carolina’s 109-year-old electric chair on Friday, with Owens following a week later on June 25.

The inmates requested an emergency injunction from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals this week to stop the executions while they appealed the use of the electric chair as a breach of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

They are attempting to reverse a decision by U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell, who refused to stay the executions scheduled for Friday, June 11.

According to The Associated Press, Sigmon and Owens’ lawyer claimed in the complaint that without an injunction, they will suffer “irreparable loss.”

“Any harm to the State resulting from the expedited appeal’s delay pales in compared to… a tortuous death,” they continued.

According to the Associated Press, Harwell wrote that Sigmon and Owens have failed to prove that electrocution violates the Eighth Amendment, citing more than a century of federal court history.

Last Monday, a judge hearing a case over the state’s new death penalty law refused to postpone their executions.

The executions of Sigmon and Owens were set shortly after South Carolina approved a bill aimed at resuming executions following a decade-long hiatus due to a lack of lethal injection medicines.

If the medications aren’t accessible, people sentenced to death must choose between electrocution or a firing squad. Officials from the prison system have stated that they are still unable to obtain the medicines and have yet to organize a firing squad, implying that both men will die in the electric chair.

Their attorneys have argued that they can’t be electrocuted or shot, since they were sentenced under a prior law that made lethal injection the default. This is a brief summary.